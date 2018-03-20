DT Daily for Tues, March 20th: WFAN host & Die Hard Dolphins Fan John Jastremski joins the Podcast to Talk Dolphins Football
On today's show we are joined by die-hard Miami Dolphins fan and the overnight host of the legendary 660 WFAN in NYC John Jastremski to talk Miami Dolphins football. We find out why John fell in love with the team as a kid and how he became a Dolphins Fan. Plus we talk about all of the hot topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins such as the Dolphins moving on from Suh, Landry, and Pouncey. And bringing in Wilson, Amendola, Sitton, and Kilgore. Plus we get John's thoughts on Gase and Tannehill.
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
