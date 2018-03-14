DT Daily for Wed, March 14th: Mark Clayton Interview & All the Latest Dolphins News on Day 1 of Free Agency
On today's show we are joined by former Miami Dolphins WR Mark Clayton. Mark talks with us about his time in Miami and what it was like playing with Dan Marino and for the legendary Don Shula. We also talk about all of the latest news and rumors taking place with the Miami Dolphins as this is officially Day 1 of Free Agency. We talk about the contract restructure of Ryan Tannehill. The Josh Sitton to Miami rumor and what is happening there. Is Chad Henne coming back to Miami? The Dolphins canceling their dinner/meeting with Baker Mayfield and so much more. A jammed pack show filled with news!
