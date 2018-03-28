DT Daily for Wed, March 28th: Andy Cohen from MiamiDolphins.com Joins the Podcast to Talk All things Miami Dolphins
Andy Cohen of MiamiDolphins.com joins us on the podcast to talk all things Miami Dolphins. We go over all the roster moves the Miami Dolphins have made so far. Get his thoughts on the new group of WR's and the re-built offensive line. We talk Ryan Tannehill and so much more. Also on the show we talk about the contract details that Brock Osweiler and Frank Gore got. Power Rankings and Mock Drafts as well.
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalkPrevious Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
