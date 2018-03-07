DT Daily for Wed, March 7th: Suh's Business Insider Comments & Dolphins Reporter Brandon Howard on His Time at the Combine
On today's show we talk about the comments Ndamukong Suh made on Business Insider complaining about the taxes he and other athletes have to pay. Suh came off very poorly and out of touch with the every day working man. We break down his comments and what Suh said. Also on the podcast we are joined by Miami Dolphins Reporter Brandon Howard of SportsTalkFlorida.com . Brandon was in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine this past weekend and we get his thoughts on some of the players who have been linked to Miami and also talk about what he heard from Indy regarding some of the draft prospects.
