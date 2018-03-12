DT Daily Mon, March 12th: James Offered New Contract & Suh To Be Released

(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )

Soundcloud: CLICK HERE



iTunes: CLICK HERE

TuneIN: CLICK HERE



You can also find the show on Stitcher, PodBean, and GooglePlay





Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk









Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Marco Coleman, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

On today's show we talk about the 3 big news stories that broke surrounding the Miami Dolphins today. The news that Ndamukong Suh will be released at any moment and he will no longer be on the Dolphins roster. Why was this done and what does this mean salary cap wise. We also talk about Ja'Wuan James being offered a new contract and will he accept it or will he reject it and see what his value is on the open market. Plus Lawrence Timmons was released and what does that mean on the salary cap. Also, we are joined by fellow DolphinsTalk.com blogger Bret LaGasse to talk about the FA and NFL Draft outlook at WR and O-line.