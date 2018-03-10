Finally The Jarvis Landry Situation Is Over

Here's a video of me of when I heard that Landry was traded and that this whole wondering what's going to become of him was finally over.

Now I may not have crawled of five-hundred yards of s#$t smelling foulness, but I do feel that my life has been strained the last few weeks trying to figure out what was going to happen with Jarvis Landry. Today, we finally got our answer. The Dolphins traded Landry to the Browns for a 4th and 7th round pick. Sorry to the folks that thought Miami might somehow package their 11th overall pick and Landry to the Browns for their 4th overall pick, like myself, or at the very least get a 2nd rd. pick from someone. Nope. They got a 4th and a 7th for the guy who has caught the most balls ever in their first 4 years in the league. I guess the rest of the NFL saw right through the million screens that went nowhere. Sucks because I like many others wanted Landry to stay in Miami. The guy made plays and was tough as hell. To me, his good outweighed his bad. Obviously, Miami didn't think so and obviously the rest of the league didn't think he was worth even a 3rd pick. On the surface it looks like Miami made a terrible deal. Only getting what appears like pennies in return for a guy hitting his prime who made the last 3 pro-bowls seems like a bad deal for the Phins. Lotta rumblings that this might lead to them keeping Suh, who's been rumored to be getting released come June 1st. Getting rid of Suh would be another dumb move by this franchise, but it's Miami so expect dumber, head scratching moves to follow. Miami now needs a WR along with probably a QB because it doesn't seem that Tannehill will be in the mix much longer and the defense is far from being consistent. So, if you're a Dolphins fan, you know this feeling very well. That feeling that your front office once again messed everything up because no matter who is running the ship, they will always find an iceberg. That's the Miami Dolphins.

PS- Jarvis tweeted an all-time lame tweet. Everyone better start understanding that the Browns are about to get out from an 0-16 season to maybe 3 wins. Can't wait until week 6 and he and Josh Gordon are complaining that Tyrod Taylor can't get the ball to wide receivers because Tyrod Taylor doesn't know how to get the ball to wide receivers. Yep, that'll be fun

Y’all better understand shit about to get SERIOUS... ON MY MAMA — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 9, 2018

