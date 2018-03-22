I'm Not That Thrilled That Miami Has Signed Frank Gore

I think we all knew that Miami was going to sign or draft another running back to go along with Kenyan Drake. DeMarco Murray stopped in for a chat and myself and many others were all set to milk the last ounce of football in him. But Miami wasn't down for that and has decided to go with the ageless Frank Gore and I'm not wildly pleased with this.





I'm mainly not into it because I don't think he will be able to get much going with Miami's unproven line. Oh yeah, and he's really old for a running back too so there's also that. This isn't me being against the elderly or that that this is some form of ageism but I'm just not up for a running back who will be 35 when the season starts. Call me nuts for not feeling great about that fact. Now, I realize he had 961 yards rushing with 245 receiving yards for a Colts team whose offensive line is not that good and that got Andrew Luck pummeled on a regular basis to the point that he couldn't throw a football anymore. I understand that what Frank has been doing in the league by still performing at a high level is pretty much amazing.





The guy is accomplishing things that young cats with superior skills who are 14 years younger can't do. He runs hard, gets what he can and most of all is reliable. At 34, he played in all 16 games last year. I also acknowledge that he's from Miami and played at da U and could probably become the mayor of Miami without ever changing out of his pajamas. All solid points but I still would much rather Murray or someone with more burst. That's not me being some kind of fan who's enamored with only big plays and only sees the game through the eyes of your typical fantasy football player. Gore averaged 3.7 a carry last year. That worries me. I want a guy that's going to churn yards and get short yardage. I'm not sure Gore will be able to do that. Maybe he could, but I'd be much more comfortable with someone who can't legally run for president in a few months. You could also spin this and say that Gore can sort of mentor Drake and show him how to be a professional running back. Maybe he can even show him where the Fountain of Youth is while he's at it. Pretty sure it's down in Florida.





This doesn't mean Miami won't also draft a running back somewhere in the draft. In fact, I figure they will. Ask the Eagles, you can't have enough quality backs. Hope I'm wrong and Gore shows everyone that he's not too old. If that happens I'll be the first one to raise his hand and say I got this one wrong. I just don't think I'll have to do that. The guy has had a hell of a career. I'm just not all about him finishing it in Miami.











