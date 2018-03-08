Jay Fiedler Joins the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast to Talk about his Time in Miami

On today's show we are joined by former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Jay Fiedler. Jay talks to us about his time in Miami, what led him to signing with the Dolphins, being the quarterback who took over for Dan Marino, being the last quarterback to lead the Dolphins to a playoff win, and much more. A great interview you will not want to miss. We also go over the latest Miami Dolphins news happening at this time. Such as Jarvis Landry signing his franchise tag today and what that means moving forward now, Tom Garfinkel's promotion inside the Dolphins organization, Kenny Stills and what he said on The Rich Eisen show and much more.
I was a big Jay Fiedler fan. Gritty, hard nosed, tough player who always found a way to make the play and win a game. Great interview. Hope to hear him on again sometimeReplyDelete