Josh Rosen and the Miami Dolphins

In a recent mock draft by CBS Sports Chris Trapasso he believes that the Miami Dolphins will trade up to the #4 pick in this year's NFL Draft to select quarterback Josh Rosen (UCLA.) Josh Rosen was a great college quarterback but in the Dolphins system Josh Rosen isn't that mobile athletic quarterback that the Dolphins need. I feel like a big part that was missing of last year’s offense was the running game.

If the Miami Dolphins don't land a Running in a Jarvis Landry trade, then it is a must for the Dolphins to have a mobile quarterback who can make plays with his feet and pick up yards and first downs. I do not think Josh Rosen is the type of guy who can do that or that you want to do that with his injury history.

Rosen is more of a pocket passing QB not necessarily the most athletic quarterback you will ever see, and he didn't lead UCLA to many big wins in the Pac 12. Maybe if he sits behind Tannehill for a year or two to learn the system and gain experience then eventually he could rise as the starter for the franchise.