Miami Dolphins' Linebacker Options In the Draft

There are some that are not uneasy with the linebacker position for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins defense had some struggles in 2016 and 2017. Raekwon McMillan showed a lot of promise in camp and was the defensive signal caller that this team was lacking. unfortunately, he was injured on his first play of the preseason.

During the season, the linebackers had their struggles, especially with Lawrence Timmons going AWOL from the team before their first game in LA against the Chargers. Chase Allen filled in his spot, which I think he did just fine in spot duty.

Lawrence Timmons even looked like he lost a step and wasn't quite himself this season. Stephone Anthony was acquired from the Saints for a 5th round pick and took some time to find his spot-on defense. He showed plenty of flashes in coverage.

And then there is Kiko Alonso, which a lot of fans have expressed their opinions on him. He was moved to outside linebacker this year and contrary to popular belief, he was not as bad as some think. There were a lot of miscommunication issues between linebackers and the secondary when it came to coverage responsibilities.

A lot of fans have been clamoring for linebackers to be drafted to play the opposite linebacker role of Kiko or in case McMillan cannot come back to form. I put together a list of possible linebackers that could be draft targets. Scores are out of a possible 10. We accumulated the data based on the average of prospects over the past 10 years

Linebacker Prospects:

Player Size Score Production Score Tremaine Edmonds (VT) 8.64* 9.67* Roquan Smith (UGA) 6.96 7.00 Malik Jefferson (Texas) 7.34 5.67 Josey Jewell (Iowa) 6.99 8.60* Jack Cichy (Wisconsin) 7.19 7.93 Rashaan Evans (Alabama) 7.29 7.45 Jeff Holland (Auburn) 7.75 5.99 Uchenna Nwosu (USC) 7.60 6.09 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (OK) 7.52 9.26* Genard Avery (Memphis) 6.61 9.03* Dewey Jarvis (Brown) 7.31 9.03* Auggie Sanchez

All these linebackers are productive, especially the ones I starred. There is a combination of athletic linebackers and instinctive linebackers on this list.Jack Cichy, Rashaan Evans, Roquan Smith and Josey Jewell may be the most instinctive linebackers on this list. Edmonds, Smith, Jefferson, Holland, Okoronkwo and Genard Avery have huge upside to be good linebackers in the NFL. Okoronkwo is a guy to watch as a versatile linebacker that can do it all.