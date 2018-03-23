Miami Dolphins' Tight End Options In the Draft

The Dolphins have had a need a tight end for some time now. Ever since Dennis Hickey decided that Charles Clay's contract from the Bills was not worth matching. I don't disagree with Hickey's decision to not match, because Clay has not lived up to that contract, however, Miami's tight ends have not filled the void.

Jordan Cameron was a good signing, but he never reclaimed some of the magic he had with the Browns in 2013. Cameron ended up retiring after the 2016 season due to concussions. Dion Sims actually filled in nicely in 2016 but didn't really offer much in the passing game.

I noticed that Gase seems to covet blocking the most out of all attributes from his tight ends. That seems to come from his time under Mike Martz. Maybe that is why Gase loved Sims so much and brought in Fasano. According to PFF's Scott Barrett , Miami's tight ends were not very good fantasy options, there reason; Miami left their tight ends in to block more than 31 other teams.





With that said, let's take a look at some Tight Ends in Free agency that fit that profile

Levine Toilolo (26) 6'8 265

Brandon Williams (30) 6'3 260

Jeff Cumberland (30) 6'4 260

Troy Nikklas (25) 6'6 270





The Free Agent class isn't very flashy, but the draft has a lot of tight ends to keep an eye on. Along with the names, I've attached the size and production scores. All scores are out of 10.





Prospect Size Score Production Score





Dallas Goedert (South Dakota State) 7.74 10.00

Troy Fumagalli (Wisconsin) 7.55 8.83

Dalton Shultz (Stanford) 6.79 5.34

Will Dissly (Washington) 6.99 5.90

Duran Smythe (ND) 6.88 5.32

Ryan Izzo (FSU) 6.73 5.90

Hayden Hurst (SC) 7.03 8.20



