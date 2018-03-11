Only One Hothead Left

Last year Adam Gase famously said the Miami Dolphins had three hotheads on their roster. Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry and Gase himself. Fast forward now to March of 2018 and only one of those “hotheads” is still with the organization and it is Adam Gase.
If you needed any more proof that Adam Gase runs 100% of the show in Miami look no further than this past week. If Adam Gase wanted Jarvis Landry to stay in Miami he could have made that happen. Period. End of story. Not even up for debate.
The Dolphins and Landry were not that far apart on the financials with the money Landry and his agent were looking for. At the end of the day though Gase didn’t go to bat for Jarvis Landry and pound the table stating I need this guy to win games. Gase didn’t feel strongly enough to play his power card and demand Landry stay a member of the Miami Dolphins. Gase, as we have seen numerous times in his short time in Miami, seems to have a very thin skin and is stubborn beyond belief. Adam Gase didn’t like having other “hotheads” on his roster and he wants everyone to march in line behind him where he, the King Hothead, barks orders and you do as told.
The fact that a hothead player like Ajayi wouldn’t take Gase’s hidden and sometimes not so hidden messages to heart and would openly disobey him didn’t sit well with Gase. The fact that no matter what Landry did on the field in terms of production, he was still a pain in the neck most of the time off. Whether throwing a temper tantrum on the sideline in the middle of a game and yelling at Gase. Or whether acting like a lunatic in Week 17 and getting ejected in the 4th quarter vs the Buffalo Bills.
Adam Gase lives by the adage; do as I say not as I do. If Gase wants to get hotheaded and fly off the handle that is ok, but if you are one of his players you better not act that way as you won’t last long on Gase’s team.
Adam Gase has only been a NFL head coach for 2 years and the jury is still out on him. Was year one a fluke and did Gase get lucky? Was year 2 the fluke with a bunch of bad breaks out of his control which led to a bad season. We don’t know yet. What we do know is in 2018 Adam Gase has no excuses and this roster is being molded in the shape, personality wise at least, of what his vision is.
In the past calendar year Gase has run off a bunch of assistant coaches, Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry, and who knows maybe by the time some of you are reading this Ndamukong Suh. When you pull “power moves” like that you best win games to back it up. If the 2018 season is a failure for the Miami Dolphins the next move to make isn’t with any player but with the head coach himself and the people who hired said head coach.
This seems off base. You don't here people condemn other coaches for wanting their players to fall in line and follow the program. Read the other columns o why this was the right move. It seems toake more Sense.ReplyDelete
The only reason Landry caught all those passes the last 4 years is because we didn't have a quarterback who could throw it to our wide recievers, so Landry was the only option. It's time to draft a quarterback.ReplyDelete
Welcome to the real world. You are either part of the solution or part of the problem. Show boating and talking back to your boss means it is only when you will be gone. I personally liked Ajayi & Landry passion, but only if it is focused on winning and not hurting the team. Their actions were immature and it cost them their jobs here. As I teach my son daily, there are consequences for your actions, and you need to learn that as quickly as possible.ReplyDelete