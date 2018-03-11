Only One Hothead Left

If you needed any more proof that Adam Gase runs 100% of the show in Miami look no further than this past week. If Adam Gase wanted Jarvis Landry to stay in Miami he could have made that happen. Period. End of story. Not even up for debate.

The Dolphins and Landry were not that far apart on the financials with the money Landry and his agent were looking for. At the end of the day though Gase didn’t go to bat for Jarvis Landry and pound the table stating I need this guy to win games. Gase didn’t feel strongly enough to play his power card and demand Landry stay a member of the Miami Dolphins. Gase, as we have seen numerous times in his short time in Miami, seems to have a very thin skin and is stubborn beyond belief. Adam Gase didn’t like having other “hotheads” on his roster and he wants everyone to march in line behind him where he, the King Hothead, barks orders and you do as told.

The fact that a hothead player like Ajayi wouldn’t take Gase’s hidden and sometimes not so hidden messages to heart and would openly disobey him didn’t sit well with Gase. The fact that no matter what Landry did on the field in terms of production, he was still a pain in the neck most of the time off. Whether throwing a temper tantrum on the sideline in the middle of a game and yelling at Gase. Or whether acting like a lunatic in Week 17 and getting ejected in the 4th quarter vs the Buffalo Bills.

Adam Gase lives by the adage; do as I say not as I do. If Gase wants to get hotheaded and fly off the handle that is ok, but if you are one of his players you better not act that way as you won’t last long on Gase’s team.

Adam Gase has only been a NFL head coach for 2 years and the jury is still out on him. Was year one a fluke and did Gase get lucky? Was year 2 the fluke with a bunch of bad breaks out of his control which led to a bad season. We don’t know yet. What we do know is in 2018 Adam Gase has no excuses and this roster is being molded in the shape, personality wise at least, of what his vision is.