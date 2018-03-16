Reaction To Albert Wilson Signing

The Miami Dolphins signed former Chiefs Wide Receiver Albert Wilson to a 3yr $24 Million contract this week. I do believe Wilson can be a huge part of the Miami Dolphins offense for the next three years as the skill set he possesses is exciting and exactly what your prototypical NFL WR is these days. In his 4 first seasons in the NFL Wilson has racked up 124 Receptions, 1,544 receiving yards and 7 TD's. It's not the best stat line you'll see compared to other Wide Receivers around the league but is good considering he wasn't always on the field and it is something that the Dolphins hope he will continue to build off. I would compare him to a player like Jakeem Grant, Wilson though just has gotten more of a chance on the field to play and is slightly bigger. Both have a lot of speed as 4 years ago Wilson ran a 4.43 second 40-yard dash in the combine.

Now who will be throwing Wilson the ball in a couple years? If the Dolphins don't draft a Quarterback in the 1st round of this year's draft, there is still hope for a Quarterback like Mason Rudolph out of Oklahoma State University in Rd 2. Rudolph is a very complete Quarterback and he led FBS NCAA Football with 4,904 passing yards and the one to do that last year was Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. So, even if Miami doesn’t land a top quarterback in round 1 of the draft someone like Rudolph might be a solid pick in the second round for the Dolphins.