The Dolphins Are Still Trying To Court Baker Mayfield

One thing I'll say Miami is persistent. They simply just don't when to give up. They're like that guy who keeps embarrassing himself trying to impress and then signs up for the dance class she was taking just to show her that he has a different, non-buffoon side to him. Not that I know anything about that, of course I do but even with the Jets trading all their 2nd rd. picks for the next few years to move up 3 spots, the Dolphins are still looking to get their apparent white whale. We've been hearing for weeks that Gase has been all over Mayfield and is quite taken with him. He wanted to spend a nice evening talking X’s and O’s over Veal Marsala and a sharp Barbera before Baker's pro day on March 14, but it wasn't meant to be. So Gase, not one to take getting shut down without a fight, had Mayfield throw for him exclusively. I'm sure it was a wonderful encounter.





All the talk right now is that all 4 of the main QBs, Rosen, Allen, Darnold and Mayfield could easily be gone by pick 6. If that's true, then Miami will have to do some significant moving and shaking to get up into the top 5. If the Jets had to give up three #2s to up 3 spots, then Miami will have to give up at least that and probably more. I'm not sure if that's worth it, but if Gase has his heart set with Mayfield being his one and only then who am I to tell the guy who knows more about football then me that isn't the best route to take? I realize Tannehill has been labeled the starter and that he also did a sneaky smart move by looking like a "team" guy and restructuring his contract which freed up some more cap space for the team. I realize Gase said he was the starter come next year but I think we can all understand words in March don't mean anything. Tannehill could be traded in an hour and I or anyone else shouldn't be that surprised. I also couldn't tell you at all if taking Mayfield that high is the way to go or not. Flip a coin on him. I do think this team needs and will be heading in another direction at QB so might as well rip that band-aid off now if you think one of those guys are the real deal.



