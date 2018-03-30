What Does Frank Gore Bring To The Dolphins?

Last week the Miami Dolphins signed veteran running and Miami native Frank Gore. Gore has had a Hall of Fame caliber 13-year career with the 49ers and Colts, and he will now bring his talents to the Miami Dolphins to put the finishing touches on his NFL career.

Frank Gore's veteran presence could mean a lot to this young team especially at the Running Back position with Kenyan Drake. Gore is going to be a positive influence on Drake and the rest of the young running backs on Miami’s roster. The other thing Gore brings to the table is plenty of playoff experience which is something the Dolphins lacked. The Miami Dolphins are saying publicly they are not in a rebuilding mode and plan on making the playoffs in 2018. If that is the vision and goal, then having a seasoned veteran with playoff experience will help this young Dolphins roster.

I believe Gore will bring a huge boost to the running game as even at age 34 soon to be 35 he was a very productive back last season with the Colts behind a poor offensive line in Indianapolis. At this stage in his career he is more of a power back and not a speed guy, but that is ok because what Gore brings to the Dolphins is a veteran presence who can get the tough yards between the tackles, pass block to help keep Ryan Tannehill from being hit, and a mentor to the numerous young running backs on the Dolphins roster.