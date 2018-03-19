What Value Can DeMarco Murray Bring?





I compiled a few plays of DeMarco Murray that show what kind of value he can have for the team.





In this first two plays, DeMarco Murray is lined up as a lead back along with Derrick Henry. Mariota runs the option, and Murray selflessly makes a lead block to spring Mariota. Murray can help add an element to the Dolphins' offense that they will likely run with Tannehill. Keep in mind, Damian Williams could be brought back and be used in this role as well.









The Next play show's Murray's patience which allows blocks to set up before he bursts upfield. He then has the awareness to allow his blocks to set up downfield. This kind of patience can help Drake be very effective.



The final play shows something that Drake has already shown, but it doesn't hurt to see a veteran play doing it. Murray gets 3 yards originally, but he delivers a blow to the defender and fights forward for 2 more yards.





I think the Dolphins are serious about bringing in Murray. Murray was known for helping to change the culture in the locker room in Tennessee, which makes sense of why the Dolphins have interest. I do think the Dolphins are looking for fresh legs behind Drake, however, you can see where Murray's experience could help Drake grow into a better running back. Drake is still a very young running back that can benefit from Demarco Murray, especially since they have very similar playing styles.

