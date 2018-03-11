Why I Believe Tannebaum Has A Master Plan Up His Sleeve

We all saw that Jarvis Landry has been traded to the Cleveland Browns for some not so great draft picks and overall the Dolphins made a mistake in trading Landry but that is now behind us. Free agency hasn't started yet and the Dolphins just opened some cap space with the Landry trade and with the solid Defensive Line already in place I think after a couple trades this team can have a pretty balanced roster by the time the season starts.

This is a Dolphins team who needs some help on the offensive line and I feel that should be the team's first priority in this year's draft and we should draft Offensive Lineman Quenton Nelson out of Notre Dame and possibly wait for the 2nd Round to pick up either Quarterback such as Lamar Jackson (If he falls to us) or even Mason Rudolph who I really think is underrated. Because Mason is a solid quarterback and will very likely fall to the 2nd Round.

Kenny Stills is one heck of a receiver that does a lot in the offense and will rise as the Dolphins #1 Wide Receiver in 2018 alongside DeVante Parker who is a gifted player who if he can stay healthy will be a weapon. At the running back position, we need to pair someone with Kenyan Drake and I don’t think that will be a problem to find that person via free agency or the draft. Same with tight end as well.