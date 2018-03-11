Why I Believe Tannebaum Has A Master Plan Up His Sleeve

We all saw that Jarvis Landry has been traded to the Cleveland Browns for some not so great draft picks and overall the Dolphins made a mistake in trading Landry but that is now behind us. Free agency hasn't started yet and the Dolphins just opened some cap space with the Landry trade and with the solid Defensive Line already in place I think after a couple trades this team can have a pretty balanced roster by the time the season starts.
This is a Dolphins team who needs some help on the offensive line and I feel that should be the team's first priority in this year's draft and we should draft Offensive Lineman Quenton Nelson out of Notre Dame and possibly wait for the 2nd Round to pick up either Quarterback such as Lamar Jackson (If he falls to us) or even Mason Rudolph who I really think is underrated. Because Mason is a solid quarterback and will very likely fall to the 2nd Round.
Kenny Stills is one heck of a receiver that does a lot in the offense and will rise as the Dolphins #1 Wide Receiver in 2018 alongside DeVante Parker who is a gifted player who if he can stay healthy will be a weapon. At the running back position, we need to pair someone with Kenyan Drake and I don’t think that will be a problem to find that person via free agency or the draft. Same with tight end as well.
As I said earlier on the defensive line is stacked if the team keeps Suh alongside Robert Quinn and Cameron Wake. Linebacker is a need that has to be addressed this offseason and in the draft. We know Miami needs help at linebacker and it is a priority this offseason. Overall though with the salary cap space Miami opened by trading Landry the team should be able to become more balanced and use that $15.92 million in many ways to improve the team and the depth of the team across the board. Hopefully they sign the right guys to make the Miami Dolphins Great Again.
Not a fan of this plan. We need to push Tannehill with top tier competition and get Mayfield Allen or Rosen. We're entering year 7 of the turn Tannehill into a QB plan. We've gotten what there is to get out of him. Even better just trade him and get the best QB available so we can become a dominant team again this decade. Take the big TE Andrews in round two then get Guice or Chubb if they are still there. In FA get Nate Solder and move Tunsil back to G. In Fa also pick up Zach Brown. Re do Suhs contract to give us a little room this year and cut him next year. So, if you follow my plan you now have the QB of the future, a dominant running game, a TE that is a top five endzone threat and we've stabilized both Oline and LB. In addition we now have a more dominant DL with Harris in year two and Quinn allowing us to use Wake in the first half before he's gassed.
