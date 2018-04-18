A First Round Pick That Might Make a Difference

Over the years we've seen the Dolphins in previous drafts blow selection after selection on mediocre or incompetent players with the exception of Reshad Jones, Jarvis Landry, Jay Ajayi and a few others. What do all the players I just mentioned have in common? None of them have been selected in the 1st round. The fans have seen the Dolphins whiff on 1st round picks numerous times starting off by selecting Ted Ginn Jr over Darrelle Revis to also drafting Ronnie Brown over Demarcus Ware and Thomas Davis with the second pick in the First Round of the 2005 NFL Draft.









We could go on and on about who the Dolphins missed out on in the past, but this is now. For many years we've not only seen the Dolphins (Linebackers in particular) get burnt by Tight Ends but also Running backs too. Not only have they been inferior in pass defense, but also when covering running backs in the flats. Throughout the years whether it’s the Linebackers over pursing and missing tackles on the Running backs in the flats or their inability to pass cover, they have put a strain on a notoriously anemic offense in which the Dolphins have boasted year in and year out. After again choosing not to select a defensive standout in the 1st Round Miami has chosen to go the costlier and less effective route of putting together a line-backing corps. which we know as free agency. The average fan might start to believe Miami's 1st round pick has been jinxed for a while, but we all know that hexes and jinxes are for children. This is simply lack of production whether it be the scouts, General management or front office, someone isn't doing their homework properly. Here is my solution to not only ending this 1st Round (jinx) incompetence the Dolphins have displayed throughout the years, but also creating from within while having starters playing on rookie contracts.





The solution? Simple. The 2017 Dick Butkus Award winner for the nation’s best Linebacker in the Country from a Georgia team whose defense boasted a run stopping unit that some NFL teams would envy. By now I’m pretty sure everyone knows where I'm going with this... Roquan Smith at 6'1" 225 lbs. this guy is a force to be reckoned with. Entering the draft as a Junior, Smith busted onto the scene as a Sophomore in College recording 95 total tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 1 recovery in 13 games for the Bulldogs. His Junior year, which was his last before entering the draft, his numbers soared even higher in which he boasted 137 total tackles, 6 and half sacks, 1 fumble forced and 2 recovered thus earning the 2017 Dick Butkus award and also giving him a resume' that would allow him to enter the draft as a Junior and still have what it takes to be an early 1st round talent. So, will the Dolphins pass up on an almost certain play maker at a much-needed position? If Smith can bypass both the 49ers and Raiders (who are sitting right ahead of us and 9 and 10) then this should be a lock, right? Well not so fast, the already atrocious Dolphins defense may be a bit reluctant to draft a rookie Linebacker and basically have two rookies starting at linebacker. However, on the flip side, it may be something reminiscent to the last time the Dolphins chose to draft a pair of Linebackers some may remember, that go by the name Zach Thomas and Derrick Rodgers.





So hopefully history will not repeat itself and the Dolphins will wind up drafting a play maker on defense. So, with that said if Roquan Smith is available when the Dolphins are on the clock I truly believe it is a "no brainer", he brings elite speed and hitting power which can translate into the next level. His speed allows him to cover backs in the flat (something the Dolphins desperately lack) and from watching tape he rarely over pursues and usually makes the initial tackle hence the 14 tackles for loss his last year with the Georgia Bulldogs. His ability to rush the quarterback with his quickness and acceleration is also something the Dolphins lack and would desperately take (6.5 sacks junior season). But of course, this point would be mute if the Dolphins either decide to choose a different position or trade down, it's all up to Miami and that debacle we call a front office to determine what path they ultimately decide to take.







