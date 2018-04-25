AUDIO: Perched on the Gridiron - NFL Draft Preview Show

Perched on The Gridiron is a new affiliate we are working with who will be re-airing our DolphinsTalk.com Podcast on their platform. And we will be sharing some of their NFL content with you on our website to give you more great NFL content and audio shows.
Recently they did a 2018 NFL Draft Preview show and you should check it out and listen below to help get you ready for this weeks Draft.
