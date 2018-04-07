Bobby's Dolphins Mock Draft 3.0 (Miami trades down with Packers!)









The Draft is 18 days away and everyone in league circles and on the Twitterverse has their opinion on what team should do what, for Dolphins Twitterverse it’s either: draft Mayfield, draft Derwin James, draft Minkah Fitzpatrick, draft Roquan Smith, draft Tremaine Edmunds, or how about Vita Vea? For me, it's let the draft fall to you and see who's available. Dolphins will have the luxury to either get a top-rated prospect who shouldn't be at their pick to begin with, or they could field offers to trade down and gain more picks (spoiler alert!).





Below is my third Dolphins team mock draft as well as my latest full round one Mock draft below that, Miami has a top safety fall to them at their pick but the Packers make them an offer that simply can’t refuse - with one trade down Miami gains 3 extra picks that balance's out their entire roster:





(Of course as news break and trades occur, mock drafts like NCAA March Madness Brackets bust! So expect an updated version before Draft Day.)









Round 1 – Mock Draft 4.0

1. Cleveland Browns – Josh Allen |QB| Wyoming

2. Buffalo Bills – Sam Darnold |QB| Southern Cal ( Trade w/ Giants )

3. New York Jets – Baker Mayfield |QB| Oklahoma

4. Cleveland Browns – Bradley Chubb |DE| NC State

5. Denver Broncos – Josh Rosen |QB| UCLA

6. Indianapolis Colts – Saquan Barkley |HB| Penn State

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Derwin James |SS| Florida State

8. Chicago Bears – Quenton Nelson |OG| Notre Dame

9. San Francisco 49ers – Tremaine Edmunds |LB| Virginia Tech

10. Oakland Raiders – Roquan Smith |LB| Georgia

11. Green Bay Packers – Minkah Fitzpatrick |FS| Alabama ( Trade w/ Dolphins )

12. New York Giants – Denzel Ward |CB| Ohio State

13. Washington Redskins – Vita Vea |DT| Washington

14. Miami Dolphins – Leighton Vander Esch |LB| Boise State

15. Arizona Cardinals – Josh Jackson |CB| Iowa

16. Baltimore Ravens – D.J. Moore |WR| Maryland

17. Los Angeles Chargers – Da’Ron Payne |DT| Alabama

18. Carolina Panthers – Calvin Ridley |WR| Alabama ( Trade w/ Seahawks )

19. Dallas Cowboys – Maurice Hurst |DT| Michigan

20. Detroit Lions – Marcus Davenport |DE| UTSA

21. New England Patriots – Mason Rudolph |QB| Oklahoma St. ( Trade w/ Bengals )

22. New York Giants – Rashaan Evans |LB| Alabama

23. Cincinnati Bengals – James Daniels |C| Iowa

24. Seattle Seahawks – Mike McGlinchey |OT| Notre Dame

25. Tennessee Titans – Harold Landry |DE| Boston College

26. Atlanta Falcons – Tavon Bryan |DT| Florida

27. New Orleans Saints – Lamar Jackson |QB| Louisville

28. Pittsburgh Steelers – Ronnie Harrison |SS| Alabama

29. Jacksonville Jaguars – Courtland Sutton |WR| Southern Methodist

30. Minnesota Vikings – Connor Williams |OT| Texas

31. New England Patriots – Hayden Hurst |TE| South Carolina

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Derrius Guice |HB| LSU ( Trade w/ Eagles )





· Giants receive the 12, 22, 56, and 65th overall selections.

Bills receive the 2nd overall selection.

· Dolphins receive the 14, 101, 138, and 186th overall selections.

Packers receive the 11th overall selection.

· Seahawks receive the 24th and 85th overall selections.

Panthers receive the 18th overall selection.

· Bengals receive the 23rd and 95th overall selections.

Patriots receive the 21st and 112th overall selections.

· Eagles receive the 38th and 102nd overall selections.

Buccaneers receive the 32nd overall selection.









