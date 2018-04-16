Bobby's Dolphins Mock Draft 4.0 (Miami moves up for a Quarterback!)









We are now 10 days away from the NFL draft and the smoke screens seem to be clearing up, teams are starting to show their cards on who’ll they will target in round one and the Dolphins may have revealed their hand as well.





My mock drafts are usually done per team reports or rumors and team needs, as well as where players are ranked on my personal big board.





Two mock drafts ago, based off multiple reports – I projected Miami trading up to grab Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. One of those reports were from Tony Pauline, one of the top guys in the business on breaking draft news and leaking what teams will do – he stated that the Colt’s will look to trade down from the 6th overall pick and Miami was one of the teams talking to them, Miami’s intention with the 6th pick was not to take a linebacker or safety but a quarterback and he named Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen as Miami’s primary targets.





Another interesting tidbit he reported was the Dolphins preferred choice was not Baker Mayfield but actually Josh Rosen. Recently Pauline and others have reported the Jets will most likely take Baker Mayfield at the 3rd pick and expect Rosen to fall. In my last mock draft, based off the Mayfield to the Jets report – I had Miami trade down and take Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (who I think is the real deal at linebacker).





Now, the trade up report has come back up and Pauline is the guy again reporting that Miami is talking to the Colts about moving up and Josh Rosen being the target. So when there is smoke there’s got to be fire, in this mock – Dolphins trade up with the Colts to get their quarterback of the future and with their limited remaining picks try to fill their remaining needs.

(Of course as news break and trades, mock drafts like NCAA March Madness Brackets bust! So expect my final mock draft before Draft Day.)

















Round 1 – Mock Draft 5.0





FIRST ROUND





1. Cleveland Browns – Josh Allen |QB| Wyoming





2. Buffalo Bills – Sam Darnold |QB| UCLA (TRADE)





3. New York Jets – Baker Mayfield |QB| Oklahoma





4. Cleveland Browns – Saquan Barkley |HB| Penn State





5. Denver Broncos – Quenton Nelson |OG| Notre Dame





6. Miami Dolphins – Josh Rosen |QB| UCLA (TRADE)





7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Derwin James |SS| Florida State





8. New England Patriots – Bradley Chubb |DE| NC State (TRADE)





9. San Francisco 49ers – Tremaine Edmunds |LB| Virginia Tech





10. Oakland Raiders – Marcus Davenport |DE| UTSA





11. Indianapolis Colts – Roquan Smith |LB| Georgia





12. New York Giants – Denzel Ward |CB| Ohio State





13. Washington Redskins – Vita Vea |DT| Washington





14. Green Bay Packers – Minkah Fitzpatrick |FS| Alabama





15. Arizona Cardinals – Josh Jackson |CB| Iowa





16. Baltimore Ravens – Leighton Vander Esch |LB| Boise State





17. Los Angeles Chargers – Da’Ron Payne |DT| Alabama





18. Carolina Panthers – D.J. Moore |WR| Maryland





19. Dallas Cowboys – Calvin Ridley |WR| Alabama





20. Detroit Lions – Harold Landry |DE| Boston College





21. Cincinnati Bengals – Will Hernandez |OG| UTEP





22. New York Giants – Mason Rudolph |QB| Oklahoma State





23. Chicago Bears – Mike McGlinchey |OT| Notre Dame





24. Seattle Seahawks – Derrius Guice |HB| LSU





25. Tennessee Titans – Rashaan Evans |LB| Alabama





26. Atlanta Falcons – Taven Bryan |DT| Florida





27. Cleveland Browns – Maurice Hurst |DT| Michigan (TRADE)





28. Pittsburgh Steelers – Lamar Jackson |QB| Louisville





29. Jacksonville Jaguars – Courtland Sutton |WR| Southern Methodist





30. Minnesota Vikings – Connor Williams |OT| Texas





31. Chicago Bears – Isaiah Oliver |CB| Colorado





32. Philadelphia Eagles – Kolton Miller |OT| UCLA













Trade Details

· Giants receive: 12 th , 22 nd , 56 th , and 65 th overall selections.

Bills receive: 2 nd overall selection.





· Colts receive: 11 th and the 73 rd overall selections as well as Miami’s 2019 2 nd round pick.

Dolphins receive: 6 th overall selection.





· Seahawks receive: 24 th and 85 th overall selections.

Panthers receive: 18 th overall selection.





· Saints receive: 33rd, 114th, and 150th overall selections.

Browns receive: 27th overall selection.







