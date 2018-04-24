Bobby's Final 2018 NFL Mock Draft









It's officially upon us, the wait is just about over... the NFL Draft is just two days away and then the show begins, the smoke finally clears and teams will finally make

the picks

they believe will shape the future of their franchises.





Below is my final 2018 NFL Mock Draft with my predictions on which prospects I believe will be selected in round one and which trades will be made as well. My mocks are done based on reports, rumors, team needs, and my personal big board:





TRADE PREDICTIONS





· Broncos receive the 12th, 22nd, and 56th overall selection.

Bills receive the 5th overall selection.





· Colts receive the 11th, 73rd overall selection, 2019 2nd round selection, and DE Andre Branch.

Dolphins receive the 6th overall selection.





· Seahawks receive the 24th and 85th overall selections.

Panthers receive the18th overall selection.





· Patriots receive the 34th and 139th overall selection.

Giants receive the 31st overall selection.





