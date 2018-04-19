BREAKING NEWS AUDIO: Dolphins 2018 Scheduled Announced and New Uniform Tweaks Unveiled

On this Breaking News Audio we go over the Dolphins newly released 2018 NFL Schedule. Talk about the layout of the games and did the Dolphins get everything they requested by the NFL. We have it all covered. We also talk about the tweaks the Dolphins made to their new uniforms and share some thoughts on that. Also on the podcast we are joined by Brett LaGasse to breakdown the safety and cornerback positions in the draft. And to close out the show we are joined by Landon and Jeff the two new hosts of our 2nd Dolphins Podcast here on the website. A packed show you will not want to miss.
