BREAKING NEWS AUDIO: Dolphins 2018 Scheduled Announced and New Uniform Tweaks Unveiled

The Draft is 18 days away and everyone in league circles and on the Twitterverse has their opinion on what team should do what, for Dolphins Twitterverse it’s either: draft Mayfield, draft Derwin James, draft Minkah Fitzpatrick, draft Roquan Smith, draft Tremaine Edmunds, or how about Vita Vea? For me, it's let the draft fall to you and see who's available. Dolphins will have the luxury to either get a top-rated prospect who shouldn't be at their pick to begin with, or they could field offers to trade down and gain more picks (spoiler alert!).

Below is my third Dolphins team mock draft as well as my latest full round one Mock draft below that, Miami has a top safety fall to them at their pick but the Packers make them an offer that simply can’t refuse - with one trade down Miami gains 3 extra picks that balance's out their entire roster:



(Of course as news break and trades occur, mock drafts like NCAA March Madness Brackets bust! So expect an updated version before Draf…