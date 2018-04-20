Carl's Mock Draft

We are almost here. Draft Weekend, one of my favorite weekends all year. I love reading mock drafts and I love doing mock drafts. I did my first mock draft in 1982 for an extra credit project. (I got an A++! Thank you, Mrs. Frisko,!) Now that one was for the first round of the draft, now I just have fun pontificating about our favorite team on the planet – the Fins. I don’t predict any trades, just because it is too difficult (nobody thought that Miami would move up to pick Dion Jordan, further no one thought they could move up nine spaces for only a second-round pick.) So, let’s get to it!

The crux of the first round for the Fins is where they pick, #11. I feel like the top ten players picked next Thursday night are (in no particular order): Darnold, Allen, Chubb, Barkley, Mayfield, Rosen, Barkley, Nelson, Fitzpatrick, James, Edmunds, and Smith. So, in that scenario all the first round QB’s are gone (except Lamar Jackson) and the 2 top linebackers and top d backs are all gone, so now what? There are 4 names I keep coming back to. Vita Vea, DT Washington, makes a ton of sense. I have had his name penciled in for a while. However, I feel like this draft is deeper for defensive tackles then other need positions, so reluctantly I cross him off. Denzel Ward, CB Ohio State, may be the best pure corner in the draft, but again, not as much of a need. Leighton Vander Esch, LB Boise State has become a hot name as of late with the Fins. I thought it was hogwash until I read that super scout Adam Engroff is supposedly in love with the guy. I must admit that when I read that, it made me go back and take a harder look at him. I have read for years at how much Engroff’s opinion has influenced many GM’s in Dolphins history. All three picks would make sense, and as a Fin fan, I would be happy, but I always like thinking a little outside the box soooooo. . .. The Miami Dolphins select:





Round 1, pick # 11: Rashaan Evans, LB Alabama . He is a 3-down linebacker that can play multiple positions. He played all 3 spots at Alabama. He can cover backs and tight ends. He can rush the passer. His versatility makes him a day one starter. Chris Grier has drafted more players out of the SEC than any other conference since becoming GM, I don’t think that changes.

Round 2, pick #42: Tyrell Crosby, OT Oregon. I realize that OT is not the need that defensive tackle or tight end is, however the Fins stick to their board and get a replacement for Ja’Wuan James at a much cheaper price. The PAC – 12 Offensive lineman of the year is a big dude, with a nasty streak, that manned the left tackle position for the Ducks the past 3 season. He is a better run blocker then pass blocker, I think they flip him to the right side.

Round 3, pick #73: Chris Herndon, TE Miami . At 6-4 and 250lbs, the former Hurricane becomes an instant red zone target. He put up good numbers before getting hurt, 40 receptions – 477 yards – 4 touchdowns, last November. He was leader on the Hurricanes squad, that was on the John Mackey watch list to start the season. Good but not great as a blocker, the words often used to describe Herndon are “talented & raw”.

Round 4, pick #123: Justin Jones, DT NC State. Productive player that often gets overlooked due to playing alongside Bradley Chubb & B.J. Hill (both who will be drafted well before him) But his numbers at least deserve some recognition. 34 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss & 2.5 sacks from a DT position aint too shabby!

Round 4, pick #131, Luke Falk QB, Washington State. Gase finally gets his QB to groom. He is big, stands tall in the pocket, and is incredibly accurate. There are only 6 QB’s in NCAA history that have thrown for more yards. Most “experts” believe that is due to Cougars coach Mike Leach’s system. Who knows. Gase feels like he can work with that.

Round 6, pick #209: Eddy Pinero, K Florida. We need a kicker, right? Most accurate kicker in Florida History. What else can you say, he's a kicker.

Round 7, pick #227, Christian LaCouture, DT LSU. Fins double up on defensive tackles 2 drafts in a row. He wore the honored #18 jersey for the Tigers last season – voted on by his teammates - it represents Leadership, and what it is to be a Tiger, both on and off the field.

Round 7, pick # 229, Javon Wims, WR GA . Tall receiver. Stands 6-4. Local kid from Miami Florida. We have enough receivers under 5’10’’ tall.





Everyone enjoy the day, the weekend and the Draft! Go Fins!!!





