Dolphins Draft History: OFFENSE

QB: Dan Marino* (Pitt) – 1983; Rd 1, Pick 27 ; This one speaks for itself. Miami took the future HOF in the elite class of 1983 draft with the 27th overall pick. Rumors of cocaine use in college played a part into Marino sliding to Miami late in round 1. *HOF Class of 2005. Could this Thursdays draft provide another great talent to slide to Miami? This one speaks for itself.Miami took the future HOF in the elite class of 1983 draft with the 27overall pick.Rumors of cocaine use in college played a part into Marino sliding to Miami late in round 1.Could this Thursdays draft provide another great talent to slide to Miami?





RB: Larry Csonka* (Syracuse) – 1968; Rd 1, Pick 8; No better choice at the RB/FB position than one Larry Csonka. Defenses feared his running style. Strong, bull dozing type back was the cornerstone to Miami’s 1972 undefeated season, as well as Miami’s three straight Superbowl run in the early 70’s. *HOF Class of 1987 No better choice at the RB/FB position than one Larry Csonka.Defenses feared his running style.Strong, bull dozing type back was the cornerstone to Miami’s 1972 undefeated season, as well as Miami’s three straight Superbowl run in the early 70’s. *HOF Class of 1987





(Florida)

1974; Rd 3, Pick 78;





(Louisville)

1983 Rd 8, Pick 223;





WR 3: Mark Duper (NW LA ST) – 1982 Rd 2, Pick 52; Small, but speedy, Duper formed the Marks Brothers with fellow Mark (Clayton) in 1983. 3x Pro Bowler Duper is the franchise receiving yards leader with 8,869 rec yards. Small, but speedy, Duper formed the Marks Brothers with fellow Mark (Clayton) in 1983.3x Pro Bowler Duper is the franchise receiving yards leader with 8,869 rec yards.





TE: Randy McMichael (Georgia) – 2002 Rd 4, Pick 114; Miami has not had a great history of drafting at the TE position. While McMike was a solid TE, he is considered by some to be the best TE pick Miami has made in its franchise history. That’s saying quite a bit considering McMichael was a middle of the road TE. He is the Franchise leader in TE Rec, Yards, and TD’s. Could 2018 Draft class change this course? Miami has not had a great history of drafting at the TE position.While McMike was a solid TE, he is considered by some to be the best TE pick Miami has made in its franchise history.That’s saying quite a bit considering McMichael was a middle of the road TE.He is the Franchise leader in TE Rec, Yards, and TD’s.Could 2018 Draft class change this course?



C: Dwight Stephenson* (Alabama) – 1980 Rd 2, Pick 48; Another GEM. Stephenson anchored a Miami Dolphins line that surrendered the fewest sacks for 6 straight seasons. An NFL record. NFL Man of the Year (1985), NFL All-Decade Team (1980’s), 5x All-Pro, 5x Pro-Bowler. Stephenson had his career cut short due to a knee injury and retired in 1987. *HOF class of 1998. Another GEM.Stephenson anchored a Miami Dolphins line that surrendered the fewest sacks for 6 straight seasons.An NFL record.NFL Man of the Year (1985), NFL All-Decade Team (1980’s), 5x All-Pro, 5x Pro-Bowler. Stephenson had his career cut short due to a knee injury and retired in 1987.*HOF class of 1998.

G: Ed Newman (Duke) – 1973 Rd 6, Pick 156; 4x Pro-Bowler, 3x All Pro, Newman went to 3 Superbowls with Miami winning one (1973). Newman's career was cut short due to knee injuries and overcoming thyroid cancer in 1985. 4x Pro-Bowler, 3x All Pro, Newman went to 3 Superbowls with Miami winning one (1973). Newman's career was cut short due to knee injuries and overcoming thyroid cancer in 1985.

T: Richmond Webb (Texas A&M) – 1990 Rd 1, Pick 9; Richmond Webb had one job. Protect the Franchise blind side. With NFL sack king Bruce Smith in their division, Webb was the man in charge. 7x Pro-Bowler, 2x All-Pro had a fantastic 11 year career with Miami, and earned him an induction into the Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor in 2006.



Honorable Mention:

QB: Bob Griese

RB: Mercury Morris

WR: Jarvis Landry

WR: OJ McDuffie

TE: Jim Mandich

C: Mike Pouncey

G: Keith Sims

T: Jake Long



Miami has had its fair share of draft success as well as draft busts. Wednesday we will follow up with the Miami Dolphins BEST Defensive players draft history. Will Miami have great draft success in 2018? One could only hope.





