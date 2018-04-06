Dolphins Need To Take Best Player Available And Not Go Crazy To Get A Quarterback

The last month I've been hearing all of the talk of how the Miami Dolphins are going to take a quarterback in this year’s draft. There has been a lot of speculation how the Dolphins are trying to move up to get a quarterback. Also, there have been articles how coach Adam Gase likes Baker Mayfield because they are the same personality wise and the two hit it off at the Senior Bowl. I do believe the Dolphins need to draft a quarterback to develop, but I'm not sure trading up is the right thing to do unless it's a trade where they don't give up a lot of their draft picks this year or mortgage their future. The Dolphins don't need to make that desperate move.

Look at the teams in the top five. The Cleveland Browns have 2 of the first 4 picks so they should take a quarterback. The Giants have the 2nd pick and an aging quarterback so it could be the right time for them to take a quarterback to groom behind Eli Manning. The New York Jets traded up to 3 to get a quarterback and the Denver Broncos have the 5th pick and they signed Case Keenum for 2 years, so they could take one. If the Dolphins traded into the top 5 they would have to give up a lot. They aren't a desperate team and Ryan Tannehill is coming back and no matter what people say Adam Gase is supporting him and will have Tannehill start in 2018. The Buffalo Bills have a lot of picks in the first 3 rounds of this draft let them make the desperate move since they don't have a starting quarterback and are rebuilding if they want to gamble let them. Same thing with the Arizona Cardinals. Those teams need quarterbacks. The Dolphins don't need to draft one in the 1st round. Unless someone falls to them or they can get a cheap trade to go up and get one.