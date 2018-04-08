Dolphins Workout Lamar Jackson And I'm All for Them Drafting Him

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is at Dolphins camp in Davie today. Dan Marino is there too, working with Jackson I’m told. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) April 6, 2018

The Dolphins cracked the code that is figuring out a way to schedule a meeting with the ever elusive Lamar Jackson and naturally brought in one of the stars from Ace Ventura Pet Detective and frequent thrower of the football in Miami Dan Marino to show the young man the fine art of quick releases and what it takes to make the NFL Top 10 Most Mobile QBs. I love when I hear that Dan is working with some young QB because apparently, I'm supposed to care more about it because he's working with them as opposed to anyone else. Yeah, I realize how important Dan still is to the franchise, but I bet he's worked with all the top QBs and even more.

I've been on record, and by record, I mean when some friends of mine have talked about who we want our teams to draft, that I would be all for Miami drafting Jackson in the 2nd round if he's still available. Today, that seems to be a huge IF because all you're hearing about is how there will be 50 QBs drafted in the first round. But, it's important to understand that nobody knows anything right now and taking any of the talking heads out their "insight" as gospel is something I would advise against. Essentially, if you wanted too, you could find someone somewhere claiming to have heard talk about all scenarios. It does seem that the top 4 QBs will be all going in the top 10. Would I be shocked if one of them slip to Miami at 11? Not at all, but there are enough teams in the top 10 that need a QB that are likely landing spots for the top 4 QBs.

I know some have serious reservations about Jackson. That he's more athlete than he is quarterback. I'm not here to get into that rhetoric and what that could ultimately mean about your ideology. If you want to go down that rabbit hole go check out First Take or its clone Undisputed if you can find when it's on. We all know Jackson can fly, we all know how dangerous he can be on the football field with the ball in his hands. We know he won the Heisman two years ago. His stats in college are beyond video game numbers. He threw for 9,043 yards and 69(nice) TDs. He also ran for a casual 4,132 yards with 50 TDs. The guy was everything for Louisville. But, folks had and still have doubts about his throwing mechanics.





Then there was this throw that I saw live that made me loosen my tie and I wasn't even wearing one











The idea that Lamar is a project is probably a fair one but just about every QB that comes out in my estimation is a project until their number gets called. Then they are the starter and the chips fall where they may. The guy makes plays with his feet. He has that club in the bag, but he also can throw it. I don't think he will ever be a methodical, pick you a part up and down the field type of player but I feel he will be certainly capable of leading many scoring drives. The key is, and it's one I feel often gets misplaced, whoever drafts him, are they going to let him be Lamar Jackson or are they going to try and have him be someone he's not and sort of leave his athletic ability on the shelf to collect dust? RG3, Kaepernick who have similar skill sets but their coaches wanted them to be classic, standard QBs and they got hurt or shunned by the league thought to be incapable of throwing the ball good. Russell Wilson on the other hand, his skills highlighted in the Seattle offense. Pete lets him do what he must and if that means running around then so be it. I would like to think Gase and company wouldn't suppress Jackson's skill set because they want them to adjust to their system. Be smarter than that.

We already have a huge, massive amount of evidence that Lamar Jackson is all about playing for Miami with him liking a picture on Twitter back in November.



Don't know if Miami will be trying to trade down to get one of the top 4 QBs or staying at 11 hoping one of them fall to them but it certainly seems very possible that Miami will be drafting a QB with one of their early picks. We all know Tannehill isn't long for Miami, regardless of what Gase or anyone says. I'd love for Miami to take Jackson and then must insert him into the lineup mid-year and then he scorches the Earth and Miami has this real potent, score at any moment type offense. It is nice to have that kind of situation happen to Miami just once in my lifetime.

Here's Dan the Man making the top 10 for most mobile QBs. Guy slip-slided away from pressure like it was his job

