DT Daily for Fri, April 27th: Dolphins Pick Gesicki and Baker on Day 2 of the Draft

Tonight we talk about the Dolphins selections in rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft. Miami selected Penn St tight end Mike Gesicki in the 2nd round and linebacker Jerome Baker in the 3rd round out of Ohio St. Both TE and LB were huge needs for the Fins heading into this draft and Miami added two quality players to help fill those needs. We breakdown the picks and give you our thoughts on them. And also preview what Miami may do on Saturday where they have 5 picks total remaining in this draft.

