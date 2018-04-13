DT Daily for Friday, April 13th: Kenny Vaccaro News & Mock Draft Friday

On today's show we talk about Miami's interest in free agent safety Kenny Vaccaro and if he would be a wise addition for the Dolphins. Plus we break down the big money contract Jarvis Landry is about to sign and did Miami make the right move in not keeping him. Also, Tom and Mike do a complete Round 1 Mock Draft where they play "GM" for the teams and make each pick.
