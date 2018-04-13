DT Daily for Friday, April 13th: Kenny Vaccaro News & Mock Draft Friday

Posted by on
On today's show we talk about Miami's interest in free agent safety Kenny Vaccaro and if he would be a wise addition for the Dolphins. Plus we break down the big money contract Jarvis Landry is about to sign and did Miami make the right move in not keeping him. Also, Tom and Mike do a complete Round 1 Mock Draft where they play "GM" for the teams and make each pick.
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

