DT Daily for Mon, April 16th: Ian Wharton from Bleacher Report Joins us to Talk Dolphins 2018 Draft

Ian Wharton from Bleacher Report joins us on the podcast to talk about the upcoming Miami Dolphins 2018 draft and who might be good fits for this Dolphins team. We break down the Linebackers, Tight Ends, and Quarterbacks in this upcoming draft and get Ian's thoughts on them. We also talk about Ian's new book The Corner Handbook as well. On top of that we go over all of the big news of the day like CJ Anderson rumors, Gavin Escobar signing, and what Mike Pouncey said at his press conference.
TO BUY IAN's BOOK: CLICK HERE
(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )
TO BUY IAN's BOOK: CLICK HERE
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalkPrevious Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
Comments
Post a Comment