DT Daily for Monday, April 23rd: Rumors, Gossip, and Thoughts on What Miami Will do at Pick #11

On today's show Mike talks about all of the latest Rumors, Gossip, and chatter surrounding the Miami Dolphins a few nights away from the upcoming NFL Draft. Can anything be believed? Probably not. We also break down why Mike thinks Daniel Jeremiah is 100% correct on what the Dolphins should do in Round 1 and we get into that. Mike also share's his thoughts on Vita Vea and Leighton Vander Esch. Plus we dig deep on if it's time for Miami to start planning for the end of the Ryan Tannehill era.
