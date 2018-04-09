DT Daily for Monday, April 9th: Tannehill Rant & Quarterback Draft Preview

This show is 100% dedicated to the Quarterback position. We break down Ryan Tannehill and talk about his upcoming 2018 season and his time in Miami overall and why this is a "make or break" year for Tannehill. Then DolphinsTalk.com Draft Guru Brett LaGasse joins the podcast to break down the quarterbacks in this upcoming draft class. Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield, Allen,e Lamar, Falk, and more.
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk
Comments
Post a Comment