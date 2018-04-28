DT Daily for Sat, April 28th: Dolphins Full 7 Round Draft Recap

On tonight's show Bobby and Mike breakdown the entire Miami Dolphins 2018 draft and go over each pick and share some thoughts on how these players will fit into the Dolphins 2018 plans. As well as talk about the positions Miami ignored over the past three days with this draft. We also run down the list of undrafted rookie free agents Miami has signed at this time as well.
