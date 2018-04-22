DT Daily for Sun, April 22nd: Dolphins Draft Options in Rd 1-Trade Up, Trade Down, or Stay at #11

On today's DolphinsTalk.com Podcast I am joined by fellow DolphinsTalk.com Blogger Bobby Melendez to break down Miami's options in Round 1 of the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft. We talk about the scenarios and possibilities of what Miami would be looking at if they traded up or down and who would they be looking at if they do move up or down in Rd 1.  We also go in depth on if staying put at pick #11 is the safe and smart thing to do. We break down Miami's options in Rd 1 from every possible angle.
