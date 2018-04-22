DT Daily for Sun, April 22nd: Dolphins Draft Options in Rd 1-Trade Up, Trade Down, or Stay at #11

On today's DolphinsTalk.com Podcast I am joined by fellow DolphinsTalk.com Blogger Bobby Melendez to break down Miami's options in Round 1 of the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft. We talk about the scenarios and possibilities of what Miami would be looking at if they traded up or down and who would they be looking at if they do move up or down in Rd 1. We also go in depth on if staying put at pick #11 is the safe and smart thing to do. We break down Miami's options in Rd 1 from every possible angle.
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
Comments
Post a Comment