DT Daily for Thurs, April 12th: "The Big O" Orlando Alzugaray from 560 WQAM Joins the Podcast

We are joined by “The Big O” Orlando Alzugarary from 560 WQAM to talk all things Miami Dolphins and the upcoming draft. The Big O has been a long-time supporter of our website and one of the very first guests we had on our podcast when this first started and its always great to chat with him. Orlando goes to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine and studies these draft prospects as much as anyone, so he has a good feel on all these draft prospects and we pick his brain on who might be some good fits for the Dolphins in each round. And we also ask him to give us some sleeper types and under the radar guys out there who aren’t getting talked about.
(we apologize about some of the audio issues during the early part of The Big O interview as some harsh weather in the area caused some audio glitches)
