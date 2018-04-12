DT Daily for Thurs, April 12th: "The Big O" Orlando Alzugaray from 560 WQAM Joins the Podcast

With the news that the Miami Dolphins will be hosting DeMarco Murray over the next couple days I wanted to take the time to break down the pros and cons of any potential signing here for the Dolphins. As I have seen mixed reaction just to the news that Miami is meeting with Murray.

PROS He is a running back who just turned 30 years old a month ago who has a track record of success on the football field. He is a 3-time pro bowl player (his last appearance being in 2016) who has had multiple 1,000- yard seasons. He is someone Miami doesn’t have to worry about as a pass blocker. The risk when depending on a rookie running back should Miami draft one is that they may be able to play right away but they may not be able to play on 3rd down right away. The most challenging thing for a rookie running back to adjust to in the NFL is adjusting to their responsibility in the pass blocking aspect of the game. With Murray you will not have to worry about that. He is a dual threat and has good hands an…