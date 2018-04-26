DT Daily for Thurs, April 26th: Minkah Fitzpatrick Round 1 Pick Analysis

On tonight's show we break down the Dolphins first round selection of Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins. We talk about his strengthens and weaknesses and go over the role he will fill on this Dolphins defense. We also preview what the Dolphins may do on Friday in the 2nd and 3rd rounds.
