DT Daily for Thurs, April 26th: Minkah Fitzpatrick Round 1 Pick Analysis

On tonight's show we break down the Dolphins first round selection of Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins. We talk about his strengthens and weaknesses and go over the role he will fill on this Dolphins defense. We also preview what the Dolphins may do on Friday in the 2nd and 3rd rounds.
(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalkPrevious Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
Comments
Post a Comment