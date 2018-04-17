DT Daily for Tues, April 17th: Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Review & Website News

Bobby Melendez joins me on today's show as we talk about the latest mock draft he release and we also review the mock draft Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com and The NFL Network released today and give our thoughts on that. We also talk about the latest news regarding the Miami Dolphins and some big and exciting Website news right here at DolphinsTalk.com
