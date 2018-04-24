DT Daily for Tues, April 24th: Dolphins Reporter Antwan Staley from USA Today joins me to Preview the Dolphins Draft
I am joined by Antwan Staley Dolphins reporter from USA Today to talk about the upcoming NFL Draft this week and what Miami may do. Antwan shares his thoughts on the QB's in this upcoming draft, the running backs, should Miami take a safety in Round 1 and what are his thoughts on Vita Vea. I also talk about the Dolphins picking up the 5th year option of DeVante Parker's as well and share some thoughts on that.
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
