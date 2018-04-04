DT Daily for Wed, April 4th: Charlie Campbell from WalterFootball.com Previews the Dolphins 2018 Draft
We are joined by Draft expert Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com to talk about the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft and what the Dolphins may be doing. We pick his brain about some guys at positions of need Miami may be interested in such as TE, LB, QB, RB and more. Also we go over the Dolphins news of the day and share some thoughts on that.
