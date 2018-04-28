List of UDFA Miami has Signed After the Draft

We will update this list as more names are officially announced. Keep coming back and checking this list the next 24 hours or so to see what UDFA Miami has signed
DT Anthony Moten, Miami
LB Mike McCray, Michigan
G Connor Hilland ,William and Mary
DE Quincy Redmon, Fairmont State

K Greg Joseph, Florida Atlantic
OT David Steinmetz, Purdue
CB Jalen Davis, Utah State
DE Claudy Mathieu, Notre Dame College Falcons
DT Jamyius Pittman, Central Florida
RB Gregory Howell, Florida Atlantic
LS Lucas Gravelle, TCU


