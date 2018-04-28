List of UDFA Miami has Signed After the Draft

We will update this list as more names are officially announced. Keep coming back and checking this list the next 24 hours or so to see what UDFA Miami has signed
DT Anthony Moten, MiamiLB Mike McCray, Michigan
G Connor Hilland ,William and Mary
DE Quincy Redmon, Fairmont State
K Greg Joseph, Florida Atlantic
