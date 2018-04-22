Miami Dolphins 2018 Schedule Prediction

The Miami Dolphins Schedule was released on Thursday and so here's my prediction of the Dolphins record this season.

Week 1: vs Titans 1-0

Home opener against a Titans team who the Dolphins took care of last year with Jay Cutler under center this year's team should also be able to take care of them





Week 2: @Jets 2-0

On the road against a team who completely dominated us at MetLife last season, but the Jets have changed a lot and their lack of run game will be an advantage for the Dolphins





Week 3: vs Raiders 2-1

At home where the Raiders beat us last season and with Jon Gruden the head coach of the Raiders it will be a much-improved team and the Dolphins drop their first one of the season





Week 4: @New England 2-2

The Dolphins haven't won in New England in a while and in Danny Amendola's return to Gillette Stadium the Dolphins lose our 2nd straight





Week 5: @ Cincinnati 3-2

The Bengals are a struggling team who hasn't done much to improve this offseason I say the Fins take advantage and win on the road





Week 6: vs Chicago 4-2

It's going to be a tough one as Trubisky will be used to the pace of the NFL and will be well prepared to face the Dolphins, but our offense will outscore and win a close one at home





Week 7: vs Detroit 5-2

The Dolphins have been average the past couple of years against Matt Patricia defenses but the skill level of Detroit's defense is not the same of what he had in New England, Dolphins win 4th straight





Week 8: @Houston 5-3

In Houston against a high scoring offense manned by Deshaun Watson Fins lose this one by a lot





Week 9 vs Jets 6-3

Home against a Jets team who by this time of year will be struggling and at home where Tannehill has found his rhythm all season long Dolphins win





Week 10: @Green Bay 6-4

At Lambeu against a good Packers team in a cold weather game Dolphins take a loss





Week 11: Bye Week





Week 12: @ Indy 7-4

In Indy against a strong Andrew Luck run offense but will feel a lot of pressure from the Dolphins defensive line and will get to the QB plenty and will lead the Dolphins to victory





Week 13: vs Buffalo 8-4

Against a Buffalo team who's undecided on their QB and a depleted defense at home Dolphins take the win





Week 14: vs New England 9-4

At home where the Patriots have struggled the past couple years our defense will be in good form against a stellar Patriot Offense Dolphins win a close one





Week 15: @Minnesota 9-5

Against a very strong Kirk Cousins powered offense on the road late in the season Dolphins drop a tough one





Week 16: vs Jacksonville 10-5

Against the Jags outstanding defense, the new Dolphins offensive line will be put to the test but the lack of production by Blake Bortles will allow the Fins to win a close one





Week 17: @Buffalo 10-6

Cold weather game and in a pretty hostile environment Fins lose a tough one but make the playoffs as a Wild Card team



