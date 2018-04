Miami Reneged On a CJ Anderson for Ja'Wuan James Trade

Anderson would have been a fine addition. He would have been a guy that if he stayed healthy would have been hovering around 1,000 yards. CJ averaged 4.1 yards a carry last year, which was a bit down from his previous two seasons but recorded his first 1,000 yard season. He's also only 26, which means in NFL terms he only has about 3-4 seasons of relevance left in him until he hits that dreaded wall that engulfs 30 year old backs unless you're Frank Gore who spits in the face of that idea who Miami signed on the cheap for a year. I'm on record with not loving the Gore signing but I'd rather roll the dice with him for nothing then trade a solid OT for a running back that at best is a top 10-15 running back. Let’s face it, if we traded for Anderson, he'd be here no longer than two years. That’s just how guys like him work. I'm sure Miami will draft someone in a few weeks. Possibly in the 2nd (hope not) but definitely somewhere. I'm not going to get into the rhetoric that you can find a RB anywhere in the draft because I know you're smart enough and have heard that idea a billion times in the last 10 years, but you can find a RB anywhere in the draft.