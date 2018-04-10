Miami Reneged On a CJ Anderson for Ja'Wuan James Trade

Bleacher Report- The Denver Broncos reportedly nearly traded running back C.J. Anderson to the Miami Dolphins . According to Troy E. Renck of ABC Denver, "the Broncos had a verbal agreement in place to send Anderson to Miami for right tackle Ja'Wuan James before Miami surprisingly nixed the deal." Renck noted Anderson is set to make $4.5 million in 2018 but would not come with any dead cap money if he were moved, making him "vulnerable."





Remember all the way back to the beginning of March. It was a much different time. No one ever heard of UMBC, Chinese Satellites weren't falling to Earth and people named Stormy didn't have a chance to get the president of America fired. One thing you may have missed was that Miami was on the verge of trading for running back CJ Anderson. The idea was to send Ja'Wuan James for Anderson and a 3rd. But alas, it didn't happen and Miami picked up James's 5th year option for $9.3m. Apparently, Miami are the ones who pulled out of the deal seemingly at the last second and I'm glad they did.





Anderson would have been a fine addition. He would have been a guy that if he stayed healthy would have been hovering around 1,000 yards. CJ averaged 4.1 yards a carry last year, which was a bit down from his previous two seasons but recorded his first 1,000 yard season. He's also only 26, which means in NFL terms he only has about 3-4 seasons of relevance left in him until he hits that dreaded wall that engulfs 30 year old backs unless you're Frank Gore who spits in the face of that idea who Miami signed on the cheap for a year. I'm on record with not loving the Gore signing but I'd rather roll the dice with him for nothing then trade a solid OT for a running back that at best is a top 10-15 running back. Let’s face it, if we traded for Anderson, he'd be here no longer than two years. That’s just how guys like him work. I'm sure Miami will draft someone in a few weeks. Possibly in the 2nd (hope not) but definitely somewhere. I'm not going to get into the rhetoric that you can find a RB anywhere in the draft because I know you're smart enough and have heard that idea a billion times in the last 10 years, but you can find a RB anywhere in the draft.





Ideally, James comes in, destroys everyone across from him and he becomes a major priority next year to sign. Or, James does an average to slightly above average job and Miami has to really sit down and think about it what to do with him. Hopefully, it's the former.





My favorite part of this news is that I'm glad that Gase and company fought the urge to bring in another former Bronco. Though I love me some Brocket Launcher and think he has the chance to be the second coming of Matt Flynn, a personal hero of mine, Julius Thomas and Jay Cutler were big time swing and misses. Can't wait until next off-season when Miami brings in either Sanders or Thomas to play some WR. I've never been surer of anything in my life that will happen, pending Gase is still here of course. Either way, have an excellent day





UPDATE: This was reported after this article was written

