Miami To Make Uniform Changes That Aren't The 1966 Throwback Jerseys For Some Crazy Reason





Hope everyone had a fine Easter and that you ate tons of kielbasa which of course leads to some excellent breath and burps for the rest of humanity to deal with. Back to the grind unless you're and educator like myself and get the opportunity to see more snow fall to the Earth here in NEPA. Uplifting indeed.

It appears the Dolphins are looking to change up their uniform once again but will not be going with the adored and beloved 1966 throwback jerseys. As per Antwan Staley of USA Today,

According to President and CEO Tom Garfinkel , the Dolphins will reveal their new uniforms on April 19. Although fans have expressed their desire to see the team go back to their popular 1966 uniforms, the Dolphins have said that will not be the case.

Why can't it be the case? Why can't the Dolphins just give the people what they want? Just be cool and listen and have the fanbase be happy one time. Nope. Can't do that right? Can't make me and nearly everyone else a little bit happy by letting us understand that we're probably going to watch another feeble Dolphin's team next year but at least we could do it in some of the sweetest looking jerseys in sports? Naw, why do that? I mean just look at these jerseys

That's a winner 100/100 times. These jerseys are an absolute good. Damn they look sharp. One of my favorite things to do is when the schedule comes out is to find out which game Miami will wear the throwbacks due to how they just reek of awesomeness. The thing about the throwbacks is that fans of other teams think they're fantastic as well. Every time Miami wears them I have several friends that say "yeah your team stinks but at least your jerseys are awesome. Why don't they wear them all the time?" I wish I knew.