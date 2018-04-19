Miami Unveils New Unis And They're An Imrovement

Today was the day that Miami were to unveil their new uniforms and that's what they did. I wrote a few weeks ago how me and everyone with a brain would love them to go to the 1955 throwbacks that we all love and pine for but new in our hearts that they wouldn't This is a fair compromise. Remember, a compromise is when both sides don't get what we want. We want the throwbacks, the Dolphins want the new logo so that they could sell both. This is the end result.They're actually not bad. The aqua and orange really pop and not having the blue trim around the numbers really does it for me. The logo is staying the same so all we gotta do is complain harder and maybe in a few years they'll finally give us all of our demands. For now, this will due. A solid day indeedFollow me at @2ndSatSports