NEWS: Miami Dolphins Pick up 5th Year Option on DeVante Parker

Miami Dolphins Pick up 5th Year Option on DeVante Parker

Today the Miami Dolphins have picked up the 5th year option on WR DeVante Parker. Parker is now signed through the 2019 season. The Dolphins do have the option to rescind this at a later date which would make Parker a free agent at the end of the 2018 season.

The Dolphins placed the 5th year option on offensive linemen Ja'Wuan James last year this time and flirted with the idea of removing it off of him to free up $9.3 mill in cap space this past March but decided against it and to hold onto Parker.

Parker's 5th year option is worth roughly $9.5 million and he will count that much against the cap in 2019. With the loss of Jarvis Landry, Parker will be looking at an increased work load in 2018 and if he does have a breakout season he could be in line for a long-term contract extension.

Another injury plagued season though where Parker underperforms and most likely Miami will remove the 5th year option and let Parker walk and become a free agent.

