Round 1 : Miami Selects - Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB/S, Alabama Posted by Mike Oliva on April 26, 2018 Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ Email Other Apps With the 11th Pick in the 1st Round the Miami Dolphins Select: Minkah Fitzpatrick CB/S NFL.com Draft Profile: CLICK HERE Ourlads Draft Profile: CLICK HERE WalterFootball.com Profile: CLICK HERE ' Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ Email Other Apps Comments Cyber HoneyApril 26, 2018 at 9:27 PMI'm in tears right now! Couldn't have asked for a better selection.ReplyDeleteAdd commentLoad more... Post a Comment
I'm in tears right now! Couldn't have asked for a better selection.ReplyDelete