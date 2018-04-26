Round 1 : Miami Selects - Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB/S, Alabama

With the 11th Pick in the 1st Round the Miami Dolphins Select: Minkah Fitzpatrick CB/S

  1. I'm in tears right now! Couldn't have asked for a better selection.

