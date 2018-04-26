Round 1 : Miami Selects - Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB/S, Alabama

With the way Kenyan Drake played at the end of the 2017 season everyone is giddy with the thought of Drake being the #1 running back for the Miami Dolphins for a full season heading into 2018. There are some red flags though with the Dolphins running back position and adding another running back, another quality running back, is key between now and the start of the 2018 season.

Yes, Kenyan Drake played like a man among boys the final five games of the 2017 season and there is plenty of reason for optimism around him heading into 2018. A couple of things to remember though like Drake has never been the most durable player throughout his career. Whether at his time at Alabama or his rookie year with the Dolphins, Drake has always been often injured and dinged up missing time. To expect he can go from that type of player to a #1 lead running back overnight who will be expected to touch the ball some 15-20 times a game is asking a lot and expecting a lot out of someone who has never been a…