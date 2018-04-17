Three Players Miami Could Trade During Draft Weekend

With the Draft a little over a week away there are a bunch of rumors about the Miami Dolphins possibly trading up in Round one. Most draft day trades are centered around draft picks and future draft picks but on occasion we have seen teams throw players into deals to help them move up the draft board. Round one might not be the only round Miami may want to move up in and help their draft position to land a player they have keyed in on. I have zeroed in on three current Miami Dolphins players who if they were traded on draft weekend I would not be shocked. As there is legitimate reasons why Miami could and maybe should move on from these three players.

Ja’Wuan James: Multitude of reasons here why James could be part of a draft day trade. One, Miami was shopping him via trade in March and was open to moving on from him. Two, other teams want him as finding a quality right tackle in this league isn’t very easy at all. Three, he is in the final year of his contract and Miami may be figuring they can’t afford him or will want to keep him beyond this year so let’s part with him now and get something in return for him. James could be used to try and move up in Round 1 for Miami to get their quarterback of the future or he could be used even in the second round to try and move up there from pick #42 to get a higher pick in second round or even back into the bottom of round 1 to grab another player they like (i.e. a Tight End they have keyed in on.) ( Possible Trade Partners: Denver, Indianapolis, NY Giants, Seattle, Cincinnati)





DeVante Parker: The most disappointing player on the Dolphins roster in many years. As I always say Parker looks like Tarzan but plays like Jane. The Dolphins heading into the 2018 NFL Draft are very deep at the wide receiver position on paper. Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Leonte Carroo, and of course DeVante Parker. The Dolphins must decide in May whether to pick up Parker's 5th year option. They probably will because it’s a “no harm, no foul” type of thing to do and it can be rescinded at any time. With that said if Parker has another disappointing season in 2018 Miami will let him walk and come away with nothing in return. If you are holding out hope Parker has a great 2018 season, well history isn’t on your side as aside from a play here or a play there he hasn’t shown the consistency or ability to be a dependable player. If the Dolphins could package Parker with a pick to move up in a round…pretty much any round between 1 and 4 I think you must seriously consider it. Miami would be deep enough at WR for 2018 and they could always look to add a WR that is still on the open market or draft one. The long and short of it is Parker has shown nothing to make anyone think he will be a solid NFL player and his draft value, which isn’t high right now, might be the highest it will ever be from this point moving forward. If moving on from him can help Miami secure a player they feel better about, then no issue in letting a team take a flyer on Parker and Miami moving on from him. ( Possible Trade Partners: Baltimore, Dallas, SF, Seattle, Jacksonville)

Cam Wake: He is 36 years old and probably only has 1 maybe 2 years left in this league. While the Dolphins aren’t in a full rebuilding mode they clearly are changing the look of the organization with the big names they have sent packing this offseason. Wake is coming off a double-digit sack season…again and it’s rare you would see a team trade for someone who is 36 years old. Wake is a special player though and still productive and a team that is a contender that is looking for an impactful pass rusher to put them over the top or be the cherry on top of a good defense might be willing to part with a mid-round draft pick for him. I know it’s blasphemy to consider trading Wake away, but you must take emotion out of the equation! If you don’t think the Miami Dolphin are going to win the Super Bowl in 2018 then you must make the correct move to put this franchise in a better position moving forward. The Dolphins have depth at defensive end with Charles Harris, Robert Quinn, Andre Branch, and William Hayes. But, if you are building for the future you can’t take the option of moving Wake off the table. ( Possible Trade Partners: Minnesota, New Orleans, Jacksonville, Atlanta)



