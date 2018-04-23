Tom & Mike's 2018 Dueling Round 1 Mock Draft

ESPN has Mel and Todd and we here at DolphinsTalk.com have Tom and Mike! This is our third annual dueling first round NFL mock draft with each of our picks for the entire first round. We do not do any trades and we just pick Round 1 as it sit's today. Tom and myself did these independent of each other. Keep score to see who get's the most correct come Thursday!



Mike- Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Tom- Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Mike- Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St

Tom- Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St:

Mike- Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Tom- Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Mike- Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State:

Tom- Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB/S, Alabama

Mike- Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame:

Tom- Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

Mike- Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia:

Tom- Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

Mike- Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama:

Tom- Derwin James, S, Florida St:

Mike- Tremaine Edmunds, LB, VT:

Tom- Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St:

Mike- Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St:

Tom- Tremaine Edmunds, OLB, Va. Tech:

Mike- Derwin James, S, FSU:

Tom- Roquan Smith, OLB, Georgia:

Mike- Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma:

Tom- Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA:

Mike- Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming:

Tom- Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming:

Mike- Vita Vea, DT, Washington:

T

om- Marcus Davenport, EDGE, UTSA:

Mike- Marcus Davenport, OLB, UTSA:

Tom- Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame:

Mike- Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama:

Tom- Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville:

Mike- Harold Landry, OLB, BC:

Tom- Vita Vea, DT, Washington:

Mike- Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama:

Tom- Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville:

Mike- Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP:

Tom- Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa:

Mike- Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU:

Tom- DJ Moore, WR, Maryland

Mike- Derrius Guice, RB, LSU:

Tom- Derrius Guice, RB, LSU:

Mike- Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame:

Tom-

Tom- Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama:

Mike- Isaiah Wynn, G/C, Georgia:

Tom- Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP:

Mike- Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA:

Tom- Da'Ron Payne

Mike- James Daniels, C, Iowa:

Tom- Isaiah Wynn, G/C, Georgia:

Mike- DJ Moore, WR, Maryland:

Tom- Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College:

Mike- Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Tom- Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford-

Mike- Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Tom- Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St:

Mike- Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St:

Tom- Justin Reid, S, Stanford:

Mike- Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St:

Tom- Rashaan Evans, ILB, Alabama:

Mike- Taven Bryan, DT, Florida:

Tom- Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA:

Mike- Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa:

Tom- Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St:

Mike- Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn St:

Tom- Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon:

: He is the best QB in this draft and I think the Browns finally hit a home run with a quarterback draft pick.: The Browns are posturing on Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield, but Tyrod is a one year stop gap. Darnold is ready to go: With recent RB's getting selected high in Rd 1 like Elliott, Gurley, and Fortunate the Giants get a playmaker on offense to help Eli.The Giants haven't had a good running back since Tiki Barber. Barkley being compared to elite NFL players is a can't pass scenario. New face of the franchise: I think when all is said and done the Jets have done a great job of a "smokescreen" with the Mayfield talk. They take the guy they wanted all along in Rosen and I think the best QB in this draft.: The Jets take Mayfield, who has the on field talent and charisma of Jet great Joe NamathOne of the elite pass rushers in this class and you put him opposite Myles Garrett and the Browns will be imposing on defense.: The Browns get two elite players in this draft and fill a huge need in the secondaryNever like to take a guard so high in round 1 but Nelson is special. Broncos offensive line is a mess and Nelson will help stabilize that.: The Broncos get the best edge rusher in this draft. Vance Joseph salivates thinking of the possibilities with Chubb and Von MillerThe Colts have holes to fill everywhere and Smith is the best linebacker in this draft and the Colts get the leader of their defense here.: I doubt the Colts stay at six but no trades. While I believe they can go defense here, Andrew Luck is the franchise. He was sacked a league high in 2016. Nelson fixes this.Tampa's secondary is a mess and Fitzpatrick can help at both cornerback and safety.Tampa Bay safeties were atrocious last year. This is an immediate fix with a do it all safetyThe Bears draft their next Brian Urlacher. Edmunds has a lot of similar traits and is only 19. Bears get a home run pick here.Ward is the best pure cover corner in this draft in my opinion. Pairing him with Kyle Fuller makes their secondary more potent in a pass happy NFC North.Richard Sherman is now in SF but that doesn't solve anything. Ward is a long-term fix and a great player.49ers have their hands full with the impending suspension/release of Reuben Foster. Edmunds will make them very happy for years to comeThe Raiders need help in their secondary overall and James is an elite talent.I loved Smith's tape from the College Playoff. He fills a pressing need for Jon Gruden.Adam Gase get's his guy here and his QB to build around moving forwardThe best passer in this draft falls in Gase's lap. He can sit a year or two behind Tannehill learning the system.Allen is a bit of a project but the Bills get the guy they have targeted and someone who has the arm to throw it in the cold and wind of Western, NY.The Bills don't have to trade up to get Allen. They get a guy who can sling it in 40MPH wind gusts and can compete to start year 1.The Redskins need help at nose tackle and on the defensive line and Vea solves that.Davenport will slide right in day one as their best pass rusher, which they missed last year.The Packers need help at OLB and with their pass rush and Davenport is a perfect fit.OL play needs to be better to keep Rodgers healthy. This is the best T in the draftThe Cardinals think about Lamar Jackson but they make a move to get their replacement for Larry Fitzgerald who is coming to the end of his career.Jackson is a project, but at least he gets to learn from Sam Bradford. They are in a rebuild, so why not grab a building project with itThe Ravens need to start thinking about life after Terrell Suggs and Landry is a guy who can be an edge rusher and help the Ravens with this.Vea is a gift from above as the Ravens pounce on another run stuffer on an already good defense. Ozzie sticks to his board as usual.The Bolts LB group is missing a piece and that missing piece is Evans who is a do it all linebacker.Casey Hayward is one of the best corners in the league right now, Alexander can slot in on the outside or play inside for a year or 2 if needed.The Seahawks need to help their QB Russell Wilson as Wilson has been taking some big hits in recent years. Hernandez does solidify their o-line.The Leigon of Boom is gone, and they need to rebuild it. Jackson is a decent start to it.With the release of Dez Bryant the Cowboys have a huge void to fill at WR now.: Life without Dez begins in Dallas. Moore is a big guy with speed. Should help them move on sooner than later.The Lions need more balance on offense and Guice is an elite talent and a great RB. They pounce on here to give Matthew Stafford some help.Reggie Bush was the last back to hit 100 yards for Detroit. Stafford needs help and Guice will give them a physical runner who can get 1000 yards year 1.The right side of the Bengals offensive line needs a lot of help and McGlinchey who was once expected to be a Top 10 guy falls into their lap.Cincinnati made a mistake drafting Ross early. They need more depth and a true #2The Bills lost a lot of bodies on the offensive line and someone like Wynn can help them at both Guard or Center or wherever they need him.Looking to replace Richie Incognito? Hernandez plays identical and is a physical presence for a line who needs it.The Patriots have to replace Nate Solider it's just that simple.Payne brings a much needed body in the middle of a defensive line with holes. Instantly makes Patriots defense better.The Panthers need help at guard and their current center announced he is retiring after this year. Daniels plays one year at guard to help there then he moves over and takes over at Center in 2019.Wynn can play inside at any position. The Panthers need to get younger in front of Cam Newton.The Titans WR's are still a big work in progress and Moore is someone who can come in and help that unit from day 1.Titans can get younger at OLB as Orapko is in his twilight years. Landry will be a great addition to a team ready to blossom.: The Falcons need help on the interior of their defensive line in the worst way and Payne is a terrific player.Phillips brings a presence to a defense that struggled last year at times.: Life after Drew Brees is coming before you know it and Jackson being able to be brought along slowly with a great coach like Sean Payton makes just too much sense.They missed out on Jimmy Graham in FA but lands Goedert who will help Brees in the red zone immediatelySee above. Life after Big Ben is coming quick and Rudolph is someone who can be selected here and be brought along slowly.Reid is a very good safety who can roam throughout the secondary. Steelers. They need a play maker at safety.The Jags linebackers are already very very good and the Jags look to add a piece to make them that much better. Jags need a strong side linebacker and get one here.Paul Pozluzny was productive until the day he retired. They need his replacement. Evans brings it for 3 downs.The Vikings need to get younger at DT and Bryan is a guy who is a steal this late in Round 1.The Vikings were exposed in the NFC title game with the Eagles manhandling them up front. Miller is a great pick here.The Pats have to replace Malcom Butler and they do so here.Brian Hoyer is the back up and Tom Brady is contemplating walking away again. Jimmy G is in SF. Rudolph fits in great in this situationThe Eagles lost the 2 tight ends behind their starter and look to replace some depth at Tight End.Jason Peters suffered a devastating knee injury last year and is in his mid 30's. Crosby will bring youth back to the left side, even if he's backing up for a year