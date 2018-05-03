BREAKING NEWS AUDIO: Miami Trades for Akeem Spence & Brandon Howard of SportsTalkFlorida

We have a Breaking News Audio today as the Miami Dolphins have traded a 2019 7th round pick for DT Akeem Spence. We break down the trade and tell you everything you need to know about Akeem Spence and how he fits into the Miami Dolphins plans for 2018. We are also joined by Dolphins reporter Brandon Howard of SportsTalkFlorida to get his thoughts and opinions on the Dolphins 2018 draft picks.
(Click One of the Links Below to Listen )
Follow us on Twitter @DolphinsTalk
Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Tim Robbie, Randy McMichael, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.
Comments
Post a Comment