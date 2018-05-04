Disdain for Miami? Why?





The national media seems to have some sort of disdain for the Miami Dolphins. While Miami has given them plenty of firepower over the last 20 years, they aren’t as bad as they claim them to be. Put it this way, they aren’t the Cleveland Browns.





The talking heads dissect every aspect of each team, every offseason. Teams are put under a microscope by so called “experts”. Their topics range from player additions, subtractions, coaching changes, uniforms, over hyping the draft, etc. etc.





Frankly, who cares? Allow us to play devil’s advocate.





Yes, Miami lost some key talent from their 2017 team. But who are we kidding, that team was 6-10. Yes Landry, Suh, Pouncey, etc. are household names, but they were a part of a team that ranked towards the bottom of the league in offensive and defensive categories.





30th in the league? Does this make the Miami Dolphins





For years, Miami’s front office treated Free Agency as a trip to Bloomingdale's. Nowadays, they are bargain shopping at Walmart. Smart teams find players to fit their system.



For years, Miami's front office treated Free Agency as a trip to Bloomingdale's. Nowadays, they are bargain shopping at Walmart. Smart teams find players to fit their system.

Players like Amendola, Wilson, Sitton, Kilgore, Frank Gore, & Spence aren't the flashy names, but fit what Miami is trying to do going forward. Miami added talent. Not only did they address key needs in the draft, but they signed some talent to help offset the losses.





Find THEIR players.





For years, teams such as New England, NYG, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, went about free agency as an opportunity to add depth to their roster. Bill Polian preached this while in Buffalo, Carolina, and Indy. If the team thought a player were a missing piece, they went after them. But, the key pieces were already in place. They didn’t force the square peg into the round hole.





Players like Revis to New England, Charles Woodson to GB, Manning to Denver, etc. etc. were players added to put that team over the top. New England often balks at the idea of overpaying for players. Smart.



Build through the draft.





Now Miami is taking that blueprint and utilizing it as their own.





The Dolphins brass know what they have in their team. They played the draft board brilliantly. They stood their ground in the draft at #11 and got what some would consider a top 3 prospect. Rumors that Miami was in LOVE with this QB class proved to be wrong. Chicago offered Miami the 8th pick in return for the 11th overall & a 4th rd pick. Josh Rosen was still on the board.



Miami said NO.





The OL looks solid. The WR corp is 7-8 deep with talent. Miami picked up their version of Jimmy Graham with the pick of Mike Gesicki. A 6'6" former basketball player TE who is an athletic freak. The Dolphins bolstered their roster with Depth.





That’s NOT even the best part.





Ryan Tannehill returns from injury in 2018. The former 1st rounder returns to Adam Gases' Offense. While some will argue Tannehill is not what Miami needs, none of the 2018 draftees are beating him out of the starting spot. Tannehill had a career year in 2016, and was having a nice training camp before reinjuring that knee.





Now the “experts” say he’s injury prone? Ok? First, he never had the initial surgery. He basically tore the ligament completely while scrambling in camp. This is the same QB that started EVERY game 2012-2016.



Uh, this happens in the NFL.



Luck has only played in 48% of games since 2015. Rodgers (Broken Collarbone) , Wentz (ACL Tear) , Watson (ACL Tear) have all missed significant time due to injury.



"Experts" won’t dare call them injury prone.



